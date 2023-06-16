Boko Haram Kills 15 In Fresh Attack In Borno Communities

No fewer than 15 civilians including farmers, have been killed by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in multiple attacks in two communities in Molai general area of Jere local government area of Borno State.

Our correspondent gathered that the terrorists stormed Kofa village at midnight and started shooting until an hour into the early hours of Friday.

The terrorists, according to credible intelligence sources, equally attacked Molai Kura and Molai Gana where they massacred some people as many residents fled their homes to the nearby bush.

A Commander of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in the area, Bukar Ali Musty, said the farmers killed among the civilians were working on their farmlands when the terrorists struck.