BY KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

Pan-African public relations company, Bora Communications, has reiterated the need to drive conversation on personal branding for media practitioners to revamp social media presence and prioritise their brands to remain relevant in the 21st century.

It added that as media landscape becomes increasingly unstable, there’s need to find viable business models.

This, it said, was imperative to drive media practitioners to build brands across social media spectrums by establishing strong online identities to grow large and dedicated followers to restore the reputation of journalism in Africa.

This was made known at the company’s first-ever exclusive virtual media conference themed ‘The Journalist As A Brand’ held on July, 17, 2021 to discuss the issues surrounding the media landscape.

Those who spoke at the virtual conference include investigative journalist and broadcaster; David Hundeyin; deputy director, programmes at The Beat 99.9fm Lagos, Osikhena Dirisu; and communications specialist and project manager, Media Focus On Africa, Uganda, Jan Ajwang.

The virtual conference, which was well attended by media professionals across Africa featured personal brand stories from all experts on their journey in the media world which addressed several ways modern journalists can build their brands beyond their media organisations.

Speaking, founder and chief communications officer, Bora; Kemi Olawoye emphasised the need for modern journalists to prioritise their brands and continue to hold brands, governments, and individuals publicly accountable as they continue to be gatekeepers in society.

Commenting on the issue, investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, advised journalists to use their real names for social media accounts, adding that social media is now unavoidably part of a journalist’s job as against the old belief that it was at odds with one’s career in journalism.

“Many believe that a journalist is not expected to present their own opinions on social media because of their profession. This is not in entirety with the truth as your audience in many cases are intelligent enough to separate the individual from the profession,” he added.

Deputy director, programmes, at the Beat 99.9FM, Osikhena Dirisu emphasised the need for journalists to always present their audience with facts over personal opinions. He noted that credibility and authenticity are attributes journalists must possess to stand out.