The first lady of Borno State, Dr Falmata Zulum, has marked the International Women’s Day by distributing N150m cash and food items to 3,000 vulnerable women.

Each of the 3,000 beneficiaries selected from across the 27 local government areas of the state received N50,000 cash, one bag of rice, one carton of macaroni and a gallon of 5 litres of cooking oil.

“I am humbled and very excited today that 3,000 women pitched from all the 27 local government areas of Borno State will be empowered,” she said.

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Zulum has assured women in the state of his administration’s commitment to provide accessible livelihood sources to make them self-reliant as well as contribute to the economic development of the state.

He said the government would prioritise engaging women in vocational skills to enhance their livelihood.

“Let me assure you that my administration will continue to extend support to the women. We would, in addition to the five mega vocational institutes, provide more opportunities for women to engage in vocational education so that they can be self-reliant rather than receive handouts,” Zulum stated.

The governor who promised to strengthen girl-child education, congratulated Borno women on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

“We will prioritise girl-child education because education is the bedrock for any meaningful development,” he said.