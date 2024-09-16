The inspector-general of police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the reconstruction of damaged police facilities in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The facilities were damaged as a result of the recent flooding incident, which affected most of Maiduguri town.

The IGP stated this when he paid a visit to Borno State capital to sympathise with the government and people of the state on the devastating flood that had wreaked havoc in some communities in the state.

The Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP, accompanied by deputy inspectors-general of police of the departments of Finance & Administration, and Operations, DIG Bala Ciroma, and DIG Ede Ayuba, respectively, along with the AIG Airwing, AIG Danladi Lalas, also paid a sympathy visit to the Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum.

The IGP expressed his healthfelt sympathy to the governor on behalf of the entire police family in Nigeria, while reaffirming the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to providing adequate security for the residents of the state.

The IGP also promised to set in motion a machinery to repair the damaged police facilities in the affected communities.

The governor of Borno State appreciated the IGP for his love and commitment towards reforming the police force.

He further commended the IGP for his sterling leadership qualities in piloting the affairs of the police to discharge its duties as expected.

The IGP later addressed officers and men of the command, harping on professionalism and dedication towards securing the good people of Borno State and their property even at this trying time of the disaster that just wreaked havoc in the affected communities.

The IGP encouraged them to assist the government in providing relief and restoring normalcy back to Borno State.