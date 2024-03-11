The Borno State Ministry of Education has directed primary and secondary schools in the State to adjust their acedemic calendar and timing to suit the month of Ramadan.

The directive was contained in a statement by the State Director, School Services in the ministry, Alhaji Mustapha Bukar, on Monday in Maiduguri.

He stated that the adjustment was because of the Ramadan fasting period, adding that “schools should now close by noon, instead of 1.30pm.”

“In light of the ongoing fasting period of Ramadan for the year 1445 AH, it is hereby directed that all primary and secondary schools across the state adjust their daily closing time to noon.

“Moreover, all non-essential extra-curricular activities should be discouraged throughout the duration of Ramadan.

“Additionally, we kindly request all primary and secondary schools to ensure completion of academic activities, including examinations, for the 2nd term of the 2023/2024 academic session by Friday, March 29, 2024,” he added.

He noted that holidays were scheduled to commence from Saturday, March 30 to Sunday, April 28.

“Schools shall resume for the 3rd term of the 2023/2024 academic session on Monday, April 29, 2024,” he stated.