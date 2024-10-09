A bouncer simply identified as Mr. Kingsley has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly stabbing a man to death at a nightclub located on Ago Palace Way in Lagos.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday.

The Lagos State Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to SP Hundeyin, the tragic event unfolded around 3:30am on the fateful day when an altercation between the victim and the bouncer escalated outside the club’s car park.

The police report indicated that the yet-to-be-identified man, believed to be a hoodlum, engaged in an heated exchange with the bouncer, who allegedly stabbed him.

The nightclub’s management alerted the Ago-Okota Police Division later on Monday morning, reporting the incident. The victim was immediately rushed to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in Idi-Araba, Mushin, but despite efforts to save his life, he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

SP Hundeyin further disclosed that detectives from the Ago-Okota Division visited the scene of the incident, as well as the hospital, where they examined the victim’s body and took photographs for investigative purposes.

He said the body has since been transferred to the Mainland General Hospital morgue in Yaba, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The police said investigations into the incident were ongoing, with the police working to uncover more details about the circumstances surrounding the confrontation that claimed the life of the victim.