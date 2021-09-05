The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of a five-year-old boy, Yusha’u Usman, after falling into a well at Zangon Dinya in Bagwai local government area of Kano State.

Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, the spokesman of the service, said this in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano.

Abdullahi said the incident happened on Thursday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We received a distress call from Bichi division at about 08:30 p.m. from one Muhammad Usman and we sent our rescue team to the scene at 08.45 pm,” he said.

Abdullahi said Usman was brought out of the well dead. He said the incident was being investigated. Abdullahi added that the corpse of the drowned boy was handed over to ward head of Zangon Dinya Bagwai, Malam Yahaya Sule. (NAN)