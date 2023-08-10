Brace Up, NASS Service Commission Tells Training Institutions

Secretary to the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Mr Lucky Ikharo, has called on training institutes in the country to brace up to the huge task of human capital development if the country desires to progress.

Ikharo believes that natural resources were no longer the major determinants of the wealth of nations in an age of innovation.

He said research, development and innovation are now taking over as the major income earners for the modern world.

According to him, training institutes have a great role in awakening in the youth the spirit of creativity, innovativeness and invention.

“NITAD and other training institutions in the country should wake up to the onerous responsibility of awakening the spirit of creativity and innovation in the country. This is the way to go,” he said, adding that they must come up with activities and programmes that will help Nigerians be able to compete in the present world where innovation and creativity are becoming the emerging creator of wealth.”

The Nigerian Institute Of Training And Development (NITAD) president, Ayoade Igbeyi, had led a delegation of the institute on a courtesy visit to the NASC Secretary to intimate him on its forthcoming national conference billed to hold this month in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

She also formally felicitated with Ikharo who recently received the fellowship of the institute.