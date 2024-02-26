Twelve years after the submission of the Stephen Oransanye report on reforming Nigeria’s federal agencies, President Bola Tinubu has finally moved to implement its recommendations.

The 2011 report, commissioned by the then President Goodluck Jonathan, had called for the consolidation, merger or scrapping of numerous redundant and inefficient government parastatals.

However, successive administrations failed to act on the report until now.

Speaking after a federal executive council (FEC) meeting on Monday, Information Minister, Mohammed Idris, announced that Tinubu had approved wide-ranging reforms based on the Oransanye Committee’s recommendations.

He said numerous agencies will be eliminated, combined with others, or restructured.

Idris framed the moves as an cost-cutting measure to streamline governance.

He also reassured workers that the shake-up would not initially affect jobs.