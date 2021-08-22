Bandits have released another batch of 15 students out of the remaining 80 abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna State.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the development will be formally announced this Sunday by 10am.

However, Joseph Hayab, chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), confirmed the release of the students to LEADERSHIP.

According to Hayab, the students were released on Saturday night by the bandits.

Recall that on July 5, 2021, bandits had invaded the school located some few kilometers away from Kaduna metropolis and abducted 121 students.

The Kaduna CAN chairman said the remaining students still in captivity are now 65.

Hayab said there would be no reunion ceremony for the freed students, adding that their parents will simply pick them up and go home.

The bandits had said that the students would be released in batches when they freed the first batch of 28 on July 25, 2021, after they were said to have collected a ransom of N100m.

After the release of the 28 students in July, the bandits were said to have demanded another N80m for the release of the remaining 80 students.

It was learnt that an undisclosed amount of money was paid before the 15 students were freed.