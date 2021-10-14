A former Senate President in the aborted Third Republic, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has emerged the consensus candidate for national chairmanship of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

LEADERSHIP reports that the development is ahead of the party’s October 31 national elective convention holding at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

The former Senate President emerged the consensus candidate on Thursday after hours of continuous meetings in Abuja, by PDP stakeholders from the North.

Earlier, a candidate emerged each from the North-Central, North-West, and North-East geo-political zones angling for the party’s top position.

A former Katsina State governor, Ibrahim Shema defeated other aspirants to emerge from the North-West; Senator Suleiman Nazif from Bauchi State, who is the current PDP deputy national chairman (North), emerged as the sole candidate from the North-East while the North-Central chose former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu from Benue State.

To emerge, Shema got votes from 6 out of 7 states from his zone, leaving his closest challenger, former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi with votes just from his home state of Kaduna.

Nazif on his part had no challenger and emerged the sole candidate from his region.

While the North-Central zone of the PDP agreed to the choice of Benue-born former Senate President, Ayu as their candidate for the position of national chairman of the party.

Meanwhile, the Member representing Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu federal constituency of Benue State in the House of Representatives, Dr. Francis Ottah Agbo, has congratulated the Dr. Iyorchia Ayu on his adoption as the North’s consensus candidate for the position of national chairman of the PDP.

PDP leaders from the 19 states that make up Northern Nigeria, on Thursday, met in the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja and ratified the adoption of Dr Ayu as the region’s consensus candidate.

This was after he was presented to the entire North, by the leaders of the party from the North Central zone, following his unanimous adoption on Tuesday at the Benue Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, as the zone’s candidate.

While assuring that he would run a purposeful party, Dr. Ayu called on the party leaders to join him to reposition PDP with a view to bouncing back to the Presidential Villa in 2023, stressing that under his leadership, no one can use money to buy his conscience and no single man will own PDP!

“PDP belongs to all, not one man,” Ayu declared!

The PDP had last month, zoned the position of national chairman to the North and furthered zeroed to the North-Central zone.

Agbo, popularly known as the Ozigizaga and the Moving Train of Enone politics, in a statement, described the choice of Ayu as apt, saying he is a leader known to take any assignment he is given with the deserved seriousness and commitment to make a difference.

He said the PDP as a party serious on coming back to rescue Nigeria from the throes of insecurity, economic hardship and corruption, requires an experienced and mature mind like Dr. Ayu to bear the torch for the total reorganisation of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The lawmaker, who is the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Narcotic Drugs, said the wisdom and sagacity applied by Dr. Ayu to navigate the legislature during the military era stands as a testimony to the fact that he has the recondite tact and courage to confront the challenges besetting the party and prepare it for the task of giving Nigeria and Nigerians better leadership.

He said: “You remember how Dr. Ayu even lost his position as President of the Senate during the June 12 crisis due to his resolve to be on the side of democracy.

“Dr. Ayu confronted dictatorship and stood on the side of democracy, rule of law and the people.”

Agbo, therefore, commended the North-Central leaders of the PDP, especially Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, former Senate President, Dr. David Mark and others for their cooperation and objectivity in arriving at a consensus candidate, saying he appreciates how difficult it is to do so amongst a constellation of other amply qualified aspirants.

He also urged Dr. Ayu to see Nigeria as his constituency and treat party members with the respect and courtesy he is known for, saying as one of the critical stakeholders and spokesman of the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, he assures Dr. Ayu of his full cooperation and support.