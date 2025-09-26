Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has directed the President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) to constitute a team of medical doctors to ascertain the health status of the Biafra leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The court gave the committee eight days to submit its report to the court for consideration on whether to transfer Kanu to the National Hospital for treatment or not.

Justice Omotosho said the committee, among others, should visit the hospital of the Department of the State Service (DSS) to confirm whether it has the capacity to meet the health needs of Kanu or not.

Justice James Omotosho said the NMA committee should be at liberty to make use of any hospital in the country to carry out its investigations.

He said that the committee should comprise between eight to 10 members of the NMA and shall has Cardiologist and Neurologist.

Also, he said the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the National Hospital must also be a member of the committee.

The decision of the Judge followed the divergent views held by the DSS and private consultants of Kanu who made different recommendations on the health condition of Kanu.

