The Federal High Court 1 sitting in Yola, Adamawa State, presided over by Justice A.M. Anka, has voided the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election, which produced the Senator representing Adamawa Central, Aishatu Dahiru Binani, as the governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 elections.

Justice Anka said the party has no governorship candidate for 2023 elections in the State, as he did not order for a fresh primary election.

Recall that Binani during the primary election conducted on May 27, 2022, polled 430 votes to defeat her closest rival, Nuhu Ribadu, who got 288 votes; former governor Umaru Bindow scored 103 votes; Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas got 94 votes, while Safari Theman scored 21 votes and Umar Mustapha got 39.

The court also said the party would not participate in the 2023 gubernatorial election and consequently cautioned Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani from parading herself as the APC gubernatorial candidate in Adamawa State.

Justice Anka during his rulling on Friday, said the judgement was based on substantial non-compliance with party guidelines and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the APC primary exercise.

Ribadu, who came second during the primary election, had dragged the APC governorship candidate, Aishatu Binani, APC and INEC before the court.

He sught the nullification of the primary election, alleging over-voting and other electoral irregularities during the primary election exercise.