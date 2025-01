Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th President of the United States (POTUS).

Trump was sworn in at Capitol Rotunda on Monday afternoon in Washington DC at an event attended by former US Presidents, political allies and many other supporters.

After his swearing-in, Trump, who was earlier the 45th President between 2017 and 2021, is currently addressing Americans and the world at large, touching on various issues that will shape his second Presidency.

Details Later…