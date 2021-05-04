BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

The Federal Government has extended the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) registration and linkage with Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) exercises with a new deadline of June 30, 2021.

This was disclosed in a statement jointly signed by the head of Corporate Communications (NIMC), Kayode Adegoke and Director of Public Affairs (NCC), Dr Ikechukwu Adinde made available to journalists in Abuja, on Tuesday.

They noted that the extension was as a result of the virtual meeting chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, and attended by the chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Adeolu Akande.

Other in attendance were the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NCC, Prof Umar Garba Dambatta and the Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr Aliyu Azeez.

The postponement of the deadline was also based on the request by stakeholders for an extension till June 30 in order to make it easier for all citizens and legal residents to register.

The statement reads: “Significant progress has been made in the NIN-SIM verification process. For example, almost 54 Million people have obtained their NIN and this can translate to up to 190 million mobile numbers, since empirical evidence suggests that each unique NIN maps to 3 to 4 phone lines. The much awaited Android enrolment system is now ready for deployment and this has the potential to significantly accelerate the speed and ease of enrolments.

“Furthermore, the telecom providers and other enrolment agents have also opened several centres across the country to make it easier for eligible citizens and residents to obtain and link their NINs.

“It is noteworthy that Sections 27 and 29 of the National Identity Management Commission Act 2007 provides for the mandatory use of National Identity Number for accessing several government services. This is similar to the use of Social Security Number and National Insurance Number for accessing services in the United States of America and the United Kingdom respectively.

“The Federal Government has approved the extension as part of its effort to make it easier for its citizens and residents to obtain the NIN and it is important to take advantage of the extension.”

Pantami also thanked Nigerians for their patience and compliance with the Federal Government’s directive on the NIN-SIM registration exercise.

He reiterated government’s commitment to continually taking decisions aimed at easing the pains of the citizens with regard to issues related to NIN and SIM registration.