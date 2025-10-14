Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, has officially announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Advertisement

The governor made the announcement during a state-wide broadcast on Tuesday morning, citing the need to align Enugu State with the federal government as the major reason behind his decision.

“This move became necessary to connect our dear state to the central government,” Mbah declared, stressing that his administration’s priority remains the development and prosperity of the people of Enugu.

Advertisement

He further commended President Bola Tinubu for his policies, which he said have brought “massive support and benefits” to the state since the beginning of the current administration.

“Under President Tinubu, Enugu State has enjoyed unprecedented attention and support from the Federal Government. We cannot afford to remain isolated from the centre,” he said.

Governor Mbah’s defection did not come alone. He was joined by members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, local government chairmen, councillors, and other key political stakeholders in the state.

His exit marked another major blow to the PDP in the South-East, following a string of defections to the ruling APC in recent months.

According to reliable sources, Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, is also set to announce his defection soon, having reportedly concluded arrangements to join the APC.

Earlier in the year, Delta State governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Akwa Ibom State governor Umo Eno had also moved to the ruling party with their cabinets and political appointees, signalling what analysts describe as a “realignment of forces” ahead of the 2026 elections.

Governor Mbah’s defection is expected to significantly alter the political landscape in the South-East, where the PDP has traditionally maintained a stronghold.

LEADERSHIP reports a formal reception to welcome Governor Mbah I to APC will take place in Enugu this Tuesday, and it will attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC national chairman, Netanwe Yitwalda, governors and other party stakeholders, among others.