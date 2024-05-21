The Kano State House of Assembly has resolved to amend the State’s traditional rulers’ deposition and appointment law.

The law was initially used by former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to dethrone Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano, in 2020.

The motion to amend the law was moved by Hussien Dala, the Majority Leader and representative of Dala constituency, during the Assembly’s plenary session on Tuesday.

In 2020, before the dethronement of Sanusi II, Ganduje had signed a controversial Bill into law, splitting the old Kano Emirate into five distinct emirates. The decision has since sparked widespread debate and division among various stakeholders in the state.

Supporters of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, a political group belonging to the ruling party in the State, have been vocal in their calls for the reinstatement of Sanusi II and the dissolution of the newly created emirates of Bichi, Gaya, Rano, and Karaye.

Conversely, there were groups that oppose the dissolution of the new emirates, arguing that they serve a purpose and should be maintained.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, leader of the ruling New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State, hinted at a review of the emirates issue a month before Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf took office in 2023.

“We campaigned and we are well-known in Nigeria, especially in Kano. What we showed the people is by God’s grace all the good projects we started when we were in government. This governor (Abba Kabir Yusuf) and his team will pick up from where we left off,” Kwankwaso stated.

Kwankwaso emphasised the need for wise decision-making by the new administration. “We as elders in the movement will continue to advise them to do things that are proper. We tried not to talk about whether the Emir would be removed or not, but now you see, the opportunity is there.”

“Those who God made leaders will now decide on the next step and decision to take. They will review it and determine what is the right thing to be done,” he added.

Kwankwaso further noted, “Apart from the issue of changing the emir, the emirates have now been divided into five. All of that will be reviewed too. When a leader comes into power, whether in a country, state, or local government area, he inherits things that are good and things that are difficult and challenging.”

“We are confident God will give the governor (Abba Kabir Yusuf) the wisdom to come and resolve the challenges planted in Kano state so that everyone will leave peacefully in Kano state,” Kwankwaso concluded.

The coming days are expected to bring further developments as the Kano State House of Assembly proceeds with the legislative process to amend the law.