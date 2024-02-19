Tragedy struck on Monday at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Zoological Garden in Ile-Ile, Osun State, when a nine-year-old male lion killed a Veterinary Technologist, Mr. Olabode Olawuyi.

A release by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that Mr Olawuyi, who had been in charge of the Zoological Garden for over a decade, was attacked while feeding the wild animals in their den.

According to the University spokesman, the other members of staff who were at the scene of the incident did everything within their power to rescue their boss, but the wild animal had already caused severe injuries to the deceased.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, who led the management team of the institution for an on-the-spot assessment, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

The statement noted that the Vice Chancellor was briefed on arrival by the Acting Director of the University Health and Medical Centre, Dr. Tirimisiyu Olatunji, that all first aid and medical efforts to save the life of the victim proved abortive.

Since the occurrence, the management, staff, students and the entire University community have been thrown into mourning following the the death of the Veterinary Technologist.

The OAU PRO added that following the tragic incident, the aggressive lion was immediately euthanized.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Mr Olawuyi had been taking care of the lions since they were born on campus about nine years ago but, tragically, the male Lion killed the man who had been feeding them.

“The University management has sent a delegation to the widow and children of the deceased, imploring them to take solace in God who gives life and also has the power to take life,” the statement added.