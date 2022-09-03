Barely a week after clinching the ticket of his party, the Ogun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Prof. David Olufemi Bamgbose, is dead.

The 54-year-old philanthropist and Professor of Education died on Friday at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Lantoro, Abeokuta, where he was admitted after a brief illness.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the late Bamgbose had on Thursday complained of an unabating tiredness which compelled his relatives to rush him to a private hospital at the Federal Housing Estate, Olomoore area of Abeokuta metropolis, from where he was referred to the Federal Medical Central (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased’s personal assistant, who is an Assistant Senior Pastor of Peace and Love Church, Oduntan Olayemi, who confirmed the news Bangbose’s death to journalists in Abeokuta, explained that the late politician was eventually admitted at the Sacred Heart Hospital where he was placed on Oxygen till Friday when he finally breathed his last.

“He complained of tiredness yesterday and we decided to take him to an hospital around Olomore. We were referred to FMC for further checks.

“We opted for the state hospital, Lantoro because of the urgency and he was admitted at the emergency ward where he was administered oxygen till today (Friday).

“I got back to the hospital this morning and I met him breathing too fast and heavy. I was at where I went to get him some prescribed medications when he passed on,” Olayemi said.

Bamgbose, who had defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the PRP, was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2015 gubernatorial race in Ogun State.

He emerged as the PRP governorship candidate for the 2023 general election at the party’s primary election held last Saturday at the State secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Iwe Irohin, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The late Professor of European America University, who until his death, was the Minister in-charge of Peace and Love Church of God, Ogbe area of Abeokuta metropolis, is survived by wife, Mrs. Mary Bamgbose, and six children.