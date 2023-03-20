Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has been declared winner of the gubernatorial election held in the State on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The Returning Officer for the election, Professor Jude Rabo, while announcing the final result, declared Governor Zulum as the winner of the election having polled 545,543 votes against the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Jajari, who came distant second with 82,147 votes.

Zulum defeated his closest rival with a difference of 463,396 votes.

“Babagana Umara Zulum of APC polled the highest votes of 545,543, with at least one quarter votes in all the 27 local government areas of the state.

“Having satisfied all the requirements of law, Babagana Umara Zulum is hereby declared winner,” the returning officer declared.

LEADERSHIP reports that Zulum slugged it out with candidates of PDP and that of the Labour Party candidate, Captain Ibrahim Mshelia Kadafir (rtd) among other contenders.