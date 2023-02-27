Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his native Lagos State.

Though Tinubu won more local government areas of the State, Obi defeated him with the majority of the votes cast.

All the results of the 20 local governments have been declared. Tinubu won in 11 while Obi won in nine local governments.

The local governments won by Tinubu included Agege, Apapa, Badagry, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Surulere and Mushin.

Obi on the other hand won Eti-Osa, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Alimosho, Ojo and Somolu.

With the results declared, Obi polled 582,664 votes while Tinubu scored 541,850 votes and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, trailed behind distantly with 75,750 votes.