The medical follow-up visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to United Kingdom earlier scheduled for today, Friday, June 25, 2021, has been postponed.

No reason was given for the change of plan. However, a terse statement by the Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina, said a new date will be announced in due course.

LEADERSHIP had reported on Thursday that President Buhari will proceed to London, the United Kingdom on Friday, June 25, 2021, for a scheduled medical follow-up that will last three weeks.