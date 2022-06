Senator representing Ogun Central and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Ibikunle Amosun, has withdrawn from the race for the party’s presidential ticket, declaring support for fellow contestant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Amosun was the immediate-past governor of Ogun State, where a fellow presidential aspirant, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN hails from.

Details Later…