By Sunday Isuwa Abuja

The Senate has commenced investigation into the alleged assault of a security guard at Bannex Plaza Abuja by Code of Conduct Tribunal chairman, Justice Danladi Umar.

The security guard, Clement Sagwak, had petitioned the Senate through his Senator Istifanus Gyang, on Tuesday.

Reading the petition, Gyang said the petitioner was seeking for justice having been assaulted by the Justice Danladi for doing his legitimate job.

Gyang said the petitioner alleged that the CCT chairman assaulted him, asked him to kneel down and also slapped him.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, directed the Senate Committee on Ethics and Public Petitions headed by Senator Ayo Akinyelure to investigate the matter and report back in four weeks.

The Senate’s decision was sequel to the establishment of the fact that the petitioner is yet to seek a legal intervention.

LEADERSHIP reports that the CCT boss, Justice Umar, was caught on camera physically assaulting Mr Sargwak, at Banex Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja, on Tuesday, March 29.

