Nigeria secured their place in the knockout stages of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau in their final Group A match.

After claiming a crucial win against host Ivory Coast, Coach Jose Peseiro made several changes to the starting lineup.

Kenneth Omeruo captained the side in place of Troost-Ekong, while Joe Aribo replaced Alex Iwobi. Guinea-Bissau, motivated by their previous win against Mauritania, sought to repeat their success.

Victor Osimhen threatened early for Nigeria, but his shot missed the target. Despite constant pressure from the Super Eagles, Guinea-Bissau held their own, with Nito testing Stanley Nawabali from distance.

A draw would have sufficed for Nigeria, but Guinea-Bissau pushed for the win, troubling the Nigerian defense through Dalcio Gomes.

Fortunes tilted for Nigeria in the 37th minute. Moses Simon’s cross towards Osimhen was inadvertently deflected into the net by Opa Sangante, handing the Super Eagles the lead.

Osimhen had another chance later in the half but couldn’t connect with another Simon cross.

The second half saw more chances for Nigeria. Simon missed a golden opportunity, while Osimhen had a goal disallowed for offside after VAR intervention. Substitute Alex Iwobi also joined the action but failed to convert his attempt.

The Super Eagles held onto their narrow lead despite Guinea-Bissau’s late efforts, clinching the win and a second-place finish in Group A. They will now face a yet-to-be-determined opponent in the round of 16.