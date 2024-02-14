The Super Eagles trio of Williams Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina and Ademola Lookman, have been included in the AFCON 2023 Team of the Tournament after Nigeria finished second in the Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.

Jose Peseiro led the team to the final as they were unbeaten all through the tournament until the final game against the hosts.

Several members of the team had impressive performances in Ivory Coast as they secured a silver medal for the nation, for the first time since the year 2000 edition of the tournament.

In a list released by the official account of the Confederations of African Football (CAF), three Nigerians made the team of the tournament.

In goal, the best goalkeeper of the tournament, South Africa’s Ronwen Hayden Williams secured his spot.

Nottingham Forest and Super Eagles full-back, Ola Aina, secured the right back spot, and the AFCON 2023 player of the tournament, William Troost-Ekong secured a spot in central defence.

The other central defender is DR Congo’s Chancel Mbemba. Ivorian Ghislain Konan secured the left-back position, completing the back four.

ADVERTISEMENT

In midfield, Ivorian duo, Jean Michael-Seri and Frank Kessie, make the team, with South Africa’s Teboho Mokoena completing the three-man midfield.

In attack, Brentford’s Yoane Wissa secured the right wing, Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman was placed on the left wing, and Equatorial Guinea striker, Emiliano Nsue, who was the golden boot winner, secured the striker spot in attack.

William Troost-Ekong and Ademola Lookman scored the most goals for the Super Eagles at the AFCON 2023 tournament, with three apiece.