The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal against the election of Governor Hycinth Alia of Benue State.

The apex court consequently affirmed the election of the governor.

The apex court decision followed the withdrawal of an appeal by Sebastine Hon, counsel to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Titus Uba.

Uba had challenged the victory of Alia of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Abuja, affirmed Alia’s election as Benue governor, following his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the March 18 governorship election.

The Court of Appeal had said it lacked the jurisdiction to hear the petition because it was a pre-election matter.

The court held that Uba should have prosecuted the forgery allegation against the deputy governor of Benue State, Sam Ode, at the High Court.

It also held that Uba failed to prove allegations of forgery against Ode beyond a reasonable doubt.

On Monday, the PDP candidate pursued the matter to the Supreme Court, and the apex court dismissed his appeal and affirmed Alia’s election.

Alia, a priest-turned-politician, had defeated PDP in Benue State. Alia succeeded Samuel Ortom of the PDP, who was governor of the state for eight years.