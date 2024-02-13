President Bola Tinubu has awarded the members of the Super Eagles national team and their officials with the prestigious national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) for their impressive performance at the just-concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament held in Cote d’Ivoire.

In further recognition of their achievement, the federal government, represented by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has also granted each member of the team a plot of land.

They are to also receive a block of flat with location yet to be announced.

President Tinubu, who received the National Football Team, expressed pride in the team, acknowledging their role in fostering unity within the country through their remarkable performance.

Despite finishing second, he encouraged them to hold their heads high and maintain their team spirit.

William Troost-Ekong, the team’s vice-captain and most valuable player, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his support, expressing a desire to present a trophy rather than silver medal.

LEADERSHIP reports that Nigeria emerged Silver medalist in the biggest continental soccer showpiece on Sunday night, losing the trophy to the hosts Cote d’Ivoire.

The Nigerian team was received at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, where they were conferred with the national honour awards and other gifts following their return to the country in the wee hours of Tuesday.

All the team members and officials were in attendance, including Alex Iwobi, who had faced cyber-attacks over the Super Eagles’ loss to Ivory Coast.