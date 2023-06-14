BREAKING: Tinubu Suspends EFCC Chairman Bawa Indefinitely

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension from office of the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa, CON, to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

According to a statement by the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (OSGF), the decision followed weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

Bawa has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Director of Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.