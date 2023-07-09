BRI @10: Expanding Economic Opportunities Through Sino-Nigeria Ties

When the government of the People’s Republic of China launched the Belt and Roads Initiative (BRI) in 2013 by President Xi Jinping to expand its developmental engagements around the world, Africa instantly became the continent that was poised to benefit from the extensive investment and infrastructure development following growing ties with China.

The new Chinese global initiative of the One Belt One Road is aimed to integrate the world economically by connecting countries for shared future and inclusive economic growth and development. This historic initiative is shaping the world and perhaps trying to form a new world order through inclusive cooperation.

This year, the BRI is ten years since its inception and most countries in Africa, especially Nigeria appeared to have exploited the opportunity yet there are infrastructure gaps to fill by most countries of the continent as they are still experiencing a lack of funding to provide better infrastructure.

According to the African Development Bank report, infrastructure financing needs in Africa are estimated between US$130-170 billion a year. The BRI could offer significant assistance as the continent can gain access to the Beijing-based Asia Investment and Infrastructure Bank to fund projects under the BRI.

BRI is also known as One Belt One Road, an initiative project that consists of a Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21stCentury Maritime Silk Routes. This initiative according to Chinese official figures now has about 149 countries as members as of July 2022 and African countries are a major part of it.

African countries are participating in it by signing Memorandums of Understanding in May 2021. They have benefited from a number of infrastructure projects such as roads, railways, ports, and power plants. Some of these according to official records include a “2,600 MW hydropower scheme in Nigeria, $3 billion in telecom equipment to Ethiopia, Sudan, Ghana, and major railroad projects in Nigeria, Gabon, and Mauritania.”