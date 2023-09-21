Brighton’s Europa League campaign will begin this Thursday with the Seagulls facing a tough group as they seek to reach the competition’s knockout stages.

It is an impressive rise for the club, having been in League One as recently as 2011, and they will be hoping to continue the fairlytale in Europe this season.

Roberto De Zerbi has earned huge plaudits during his time in charge of the club, but will face a totally new challenge to juggle the gruelling schedule presented by the Europa League.

They have also been handed a tough draw, with Ajax and Marseille two former European Champions in group B as Greek side AEK Athens complete a quality quartet. Their European journey begins with a home tie against AEK, with the match against the Greek champions being potentially their easiest of what will be a challenging set of fixtures.

De Zerbi and his squad will be buoyed by their strong start to the Premier League season, with the form of Solly March and Pascal Gross driving them forwards in the Premier League.

They currently sit just outside the top four places in fifth place, but they will know that a win in the Europa League would guarantee their qualification for next year’s Champions League – adding an extra incentive for a successful campaign.

Brighton Debut In Europa League Campaign

Brighton’s Europa League campaign will begin this Thursday with the Seagulls facing a tough group as they seek to reach the competition’s knockout stages.

It is an impressive rise for the club, having been in League One as recently as 2011, and they will be hoping to continue the fairlytale in Europe this season.

Roberto De Zerbi has earned huge plaudits during his time in charge of the club, but will face a totally new challenge to juggle the gruelling schedule presented by the Europa League.

They have also been handed a tough draw, with Ajax and Marseille two former European Champions in group B as Greek side AEK Athens complete a quality quartet. Their European journey begins with a home tie against AEK, with the match against the Greek champions being potentially their easiest of what will be a challenging set of fixtures.

De Zerbi and his squad will be buoyed by their strong start to the Premier League season, with the form of Solly March and Pascal Gross driving them forwards in the Premier League.

They currently sit just outside the top four places in fifth place, but they will know that a win in the Europa League would guarantee their qualification for next year’s Champions League – adding an extra incentive for a successful campaign.