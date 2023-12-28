Postecoglou’s Spurs will look to continue their fine run after emerging from a sticky patch with three straight victories over Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Everton and they should cause problems for a leaky Brighton defence on Thursday.

Brighton and Tottenham have both been hampered by injury problems this season but they remain two of the most attractive teams in the Premier League under attack-minded managers Roberto De Zerbi and Ange Postecoglou.

De Zerbi has steered the Seagulls into the Europa League last 16 in their maiden European campaign although a run of just two wins in 12 league games is a concern for the Italian.

The Seagulls’ star winger Kaoru Mitoma is a major doubt and Ansu Fati, Julio Enciso, Adam Webster, Joel Veltman, Solly March, Pervis Estupinan and Tariq Lamptey remain sidelined.

Joao Pedro, Evan Ferguson and Danny Welbeck are competing for the centre-forward role.

Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp could start in midfield as Yves Bissouma is suspended. Centre-back Cristian Romero and striker Richarlison are slight doubts and Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic are injured.

Four of Brighton’s last five home league matches ended in draws.

Tottenham have scored the first goal in each of their last 12 league matches

This fixture will feature two teams with more attacking verve than defensive grit and Tottenham are worth backing to edge an entertaining clash on the Sussex coast.

Both teams have scored in 23 of Brighton’s last 24 Premier League matches, with the exception being a 2-0 loss at Arsenal earlier this month.

However, De Zerbi’s men are struggling to convert their technical quality into league victories and Spurs look a little more ruthless in attack with Heung-Min Son and the resurgent Richarlison, who has scored four goals in his last three games, leading the charge.

Spurs won this fixture 1-0 last season thanks to a Harry Kane goal and since then Brighton have suffered five home league defeats by margins of 2-1, 4-2, 1-0, 5-1 and 3-1.