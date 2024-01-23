Boxing legend Johnny Nelson has issued a stark warning to Anthony Joshua, urging the former heavyweight champion to bring his absolute best to his upcoming fight against Francis Ngannou. Nelson believes that a loss to the former UFC champion could potentially spell the end of Joshua’s career.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Nelson acknowledged Joshua’s confidence in his ability but cautioned him against underestimating the risk involved. “Anthony Joshua is part of the reason there’s so much bigger money in the heavyweight division right now,” Nelson said. “Like it or not, he’s a household name. But what’s the attraction he had? That crossover appeal. I still believe he’s a big draw, one of the biggest out there.”

Nelson, however, disagrees with Ngannou’s current position as a potential challenger for the undisputed heavyweight title. “There are fighters ahead of him in the top ten rankings who have proven themselves,” he stated.

Despite his reservations about Ngannou’s position, Nelson believes Joshua has a clear advantage in terms of experience and boxing knowledge. “When he boxes Ngannou,” Nelson said, “to me that should be a given. Anthony Joshua knows a lot more than Ngannou about boxing. But in this sport, one punch changes everything.”

Nelson emphasized the potential consequences of a Joshua defeat. “If that one punch lands and Ngannou gets the win,” he said, “which I don’t believe could happen, then Ngannou would be in a position that I think other fighters deserve. Fighters who have worked their way up, fought former champions, and earned their rankings the right way, not by jumping from one spot to another.”

For Joshua, the stakes couldn’t be higher. “He can’t afford that to happen,” Nelson insisted. “He needs to be on his A-game when he fights Ngannou. He needs to learn from Tyson Fury’s mistake. If Anthony Joshua gets this job done, it could be a cash grab, but I think the risk far outweighs the reward. If he gets turned over, the multi-million deal, that multi-million fight against the winner of Usyk and Tyson Fury, is gone.”

Nelson’s message is clear: Joshua needs to approach this fight with the utmost seriousness and focus. His career, and his future in the heavyweight division, hang in the balance.