Chairman/chief executive officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen Mohamed Marwa (rtd) has commended the British government for offering to undertake the provision of headquarters house and personnel accommodation for the marine unit of the anti-narcotics body at the Eko Atlantic city beach.

The NDLEA boss, who made the commendation while performing the groundbreaking ceremony to signify the commencement of the project facilitated by the UK Home Office International Operations (HOIO), assured that the agency will continue to live up to the expectations of Nigerians and its international partners.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said in a statement that Marwa noted that the confidence reposed in the agency by President Bola Tinubu and the UK government as well as their all-round support will always be a morale booster for the officers and men, who daily take huge risks to dismantle drug cartels with the sole aim of curbing the menace of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria, while significantly contributing to the global effort to address the drug problem.

He said the office and accommodation facilities being provided by the UK government for personnel of the marine unit of the agency will in no small measure enhance their safety, efficiency and confidence.

The NDLEA boss, while addressing the British government officials and their contractors at the site of the project, said, “You have provided us a place here, you have given us the training, you have supported the boats and the repairs and now the accommodation. We can only say thank you. We wish to give the assurances on what you already know that the NDLEA is a serious agency, we do what we have to do without fear or favour, we will get the job done, that I can give you the assurance as we continue to partner. Thank you very much”.

He also commended personnel of the Navy, Customs, Immigration and other services in the area for their collaboration with NDLEA.

According to him, “We all must stand up together, though the NDLEA is the lead agency in this enterprise, the work is collaborative. We must partner to get the job done. I’ve been briefed that there’s a lot of collaboration going on the same way I was at MMIA this morning and spoke to your senior colleagues there and they are all working together as you are here. I urge you to keep it up in this spirit and I wish you more success.”

Addressing officers of the unit, Marwa said the leadership of the agency is restructuring the Marine Unit so that it “can become a lean and mean force under an able commander”, adding “you should brace up, stand up on your two feet and work very hard to make sure that drugs do not pass by water.”

In his brief remarks at the ceremony, Kris Hawksfield of the UK Home Office International Operations assured that the project will be completed latest by July 2024.

Meanwhile, earlier at a War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) advocacy meeting with the leadership of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Marwa said there is need for the organisation to partner with the agency in the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.