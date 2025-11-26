A 53-year-old British man, Paul Doyle, has pleaded guilty to 31 charges, including nine counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, after driving his car into a crowd celebrating Liverpool FC’s Premier League title.

The incident occurred on 26 May 2025, during a city-centre parade marking Liverpool’s triumph, which drew thousands of supporters to watch an open-top bus carrying the players and the trophy.

At Liverpool Crown Court, Doyle broke down in tears as the charges were read and replied, “Guilty.” The charges also include 17 counts of attempted grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving. He had initially denied all the charges.

However, prosecutors said the attack was premeditated. Dash-cam footage reportedly showed Doyle growing increasingly agitated before deliberately driving into the crowd, leaving at least 134 people injured, including children.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) described the act as “a calculated act of violence,” saying Doyle turned a festive occasion into a scene of chaos and injury.

Doyle, a father of three who has been in custody since his arrest, is expected to be sentenced next month.