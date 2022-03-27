The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has urged insurance broking firms in the country to adopt technology to deepen insurance penetration.

The president of NCRIB, Rotimi Edu, while speaking at a press conference in Lagos, to mark the 60th anniversary of the council, noted that one of the greatest desire of all well-meaning operators in the industry is how to further deepen insurance in the country.

Hence, the council, he said, is not averse to any initiative to drive awareness through technology, even as it continues to advise its members to embrace shared services schemes in order to present a cohesive and formidable front for the overall benefit of the industry and economy.

Similarly, he disclosed that his council is already ingeniously creating avenues through strategic engagements with notable governmental and non-governmental institutions to deepen the industry in the country.

We would continue to support the the industry regulator, that is, the National Insurance Commission(NAICOM) and other arms of the industry to achieve this purpose, he stressed.

Similarly, he unveiled planned activities for the celebration of the council’s 60th anniversary, stating that, the anniversary celebrations would be an epochal and landmark event worthy of celebration in the annals of the council.

He noted that, it was expedient for the council to roll out drums in celebration of the anniversary as a way of appreciating the Almighty for the success story and past presidents and members that have contributed immensely to the building and development of the great institution.

He added that the council would use the opportunity of the anniversary to beef up the brand of NCRIB as a leading professional body in Nigeria to the delight of all its members even as it provides an avenue to foster relationship between the council and its strategic stakeholders in the course of the various commemorative events that would mark the event.

This, he stressed, was also an avenue for professional exchange of ideas and enhancement of knowledge as well as expand the intellectual base of members during the talk-shops and seminars that would mark the event.

Edu stated that some of the activities lined up for this epochal event include: Institution of awards in schools, stating that, this was part of plans to invest back into the public and institutionalise Insurance Broking Awards, particularly,

in schools offering Insurance as a course across the country, saying, at the appropriate time, the council shall be unveiling the selected schools across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Edu said, Insurance Open Day for selected secondary schools, would also be carried out, noting that, the council is quite passionate about what becomes the future of its industry, stressing that, it was on that note that selected secondary schools would be invited for Insurance Lectures while brokers also take awareness to selected schools.

The students, he said, would in turn be made to give short talk on Insurance after which gifts will be presented to them.

Thereafter, Edu led the broking fraternity into the unveiling of the anniversary mascot and logo.