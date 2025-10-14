Broom scarcity has hit Enugu and sellers are having a field day following the defection of Enugu State governor, Dr Peter Mbah, from the PDP to the APC.

A visit to various markets in Enugu observed that many people have entered the business, as the original sellers lacked the capacity to meet the demands.

The broom is the official symbol of the APC and party faithful use it during rallies, defections and registrations.

PDP members who are expected to defect with the Enugu State governor are expected to carry brooms during the ceremony of their defection.

The development has led to a serious boom in the broom business in different parts of Enugu.

Some of the sellers who spoke to our correspondent expressed gratitude to Governor Mbah over his decision to join the APC.

A trader who identified himself as Obinna Maduagwu said he had been smiling to the bank since the rumour of the defection started.

“Honestly since the rumour started, we have been experiencing boom in our business, I have been doing supply and I have been making serious money I must confess.

” Many people have joined the business and all of us are making serious money, I want more people to join the APC so that we will make more money,” he stated.

Another broom seller at Kenyatta Market, Mrs Ifeoma Obigeri, expressed happiness that Peter Nbah’s defection has blessed broom sellers at Kenyatta Market and other markets.

She said her new and old stock finished this morning when some persons believed to be PDP members came to clear the entire broom.

Also, Miss Ifeoma Ngene, who hails from Amokwe in Udi Market, said her broom stock was cleared on Friday when some APC women’s wing members came to her shop to clear the entire goods and even told her to buy more.

Similarly, at the popular Artisan Market, a broom seller, Mrs Grace Okeke, said,’ How I wish this kind of political event that will take place tomorrow would be happening in Enugu daily.’ As I speak with you, I don’t have a single broom because the APC people came to clear all the brooms for their event tomorrow.

Meanwhile, many top PDP members have resigned ahead of the governor’s defection.

Meanwhile, major stakeholders of the All progressives Congress, APC in Enugu West senatorial district have pledged their support and loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda.

They said they are totally committed to ensuring that he is re-elected in 2027, just as they expressed joy over the defection of Enugu state governor, Peter Mbah, to the ruling party.

Chairman of the state Caretaker Committee, Dr. Ben Nwoye, told the stakeholders that there is a new dawn in the Enugu APC, stressing that their mandate from the party’s NWC is to restore sanity in the state.

The stakeholders equally applauded the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC “for dissolving the cantankerous and divisive Enugu State Executive of the party led by Ugochukwu Agballa” and appointing Dr Ben Nwoye as the Caretaker Committee chairman, with former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Barr. Eugene Odoh as secretary.

Rising from a meeting Sunday night in Enugu with a communique read by the 2023 House of Assembly candidate for Udi North state constituency Barr. Godwin Onwusi, the stakeholders, said they are deeply glad that the state governor Dr. Peter Mbah is joining their fold.

” We express our support for the declaration for All Progressives Congress (APC) by the positively transformative Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Dr. Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and urge all members of the APC to support this move as it will take Enugu State to the national grid of power and main stream of Nigerian politics,” the communique stated.

The meeting, chaired by Professor Nick Ezeh, the 2023 senatorial candidate of the APC in the Enugu West zone, also resolved to give maximum support to the Caretaker Committee, enabling them to succeed in their mandate of restoring sanity to the state chapter of the party.

“With the dissolution, a new lease of life has been re-injected into the party and all the stakeholders either suspended, expelled or sidelined by the Ugochukwu Agballa led Executive are now back”, adding that Nwoye and Odoh have the ability and capability to steer the party in the right direction.

“We congratulate the chairman and secretary of the caretaker committee and other members of which includes Ambassador Fidelia Akuabata Njeze, Dr. Chiedozie Nelson Nwafor, Dr. Oby Ajih, Engr. Obinna Ekeh and Peter Chime,” the communique stated.

The communique added: “We Pledged our support and loyalty to the caretaker committee and urged all members of the All Progressives Congress, Enugu State to give maximum support to this Caretaker Committee for a better re-positioning of the party.”