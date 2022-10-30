President Muhammadu Buhari has sent greetings to the founder of Afe Babalola University, Chief Afe Babalola, on his 93rd birthday, congratulating the renowned lawyer and educationist for lofty dreams, commendable achievements and contributions to the development of the country.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina shared the joy of the occasion with family, friends and professional colleagues of the nonagenarian, who was called to the English bar in 1963, and became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1987, raising the standard of legal profession in Nigeria by dint of hard work, and grooming generation of lawyers that continue to carry on his legacy.

The president celebrated Chief Babalola for his love and care for others, envisioning and realizing one of the best universities in the country, with world class administration, faculties and departments, especially in health care and following up to provide scholarship for indigent citizens.

Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will uphold the lawyer and educationist in good health and grant him more strength to keep serving the country and humanity.