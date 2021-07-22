All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has no third term agenda.

The party made the explanation yesterday in reaction to the allegation by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that Buhari was plotting to elongate his tenure beyond the constitutional provision of two-terms of eight years.

The party refuted the allegation through a statement issued by its national Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe.

The party said: “Unlike the opposition, we are a disciplined party. PDP is just being haunted by its past. You will recall the inglorious third term agenda while PDP was in power. So, it is easy to accuse APC now.

“After our (APC) congresses and the national convention, we will shock them (PDP) by bringing a consensus and an agreeable candidate that will fly the flag of the party come 2023. APC has no third term agenda like PDP.

“What we are doing now is to stabilise the party and not allow individual ambitions to derail the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari” ahead of the 2023 presidential poll.

Meanwhile, plans by the federal government to concession the four major international airports in the country has been described by the APC Legacy Awareness and Campaign as a major step by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to enhance the development of the aviation sector.

The group made the remark in its assessment of the aviation sector under the Buhari administration yesterday, in a statement issued by its coordinators, including the youth representative in the party’s National Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Ismail Ahmed; former national publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu; director-general of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Moh Lukman and Tolu Ogunlesi.

LEADERSHIP reports that the federal government has commenced the process for the concession of the Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt International Airports – with completion of the process scheduled for 2022.

In the statement, it listed major highlights of the roadmap to include the Establishment of a National Carrier, Development of Agro-Allied/Cargo Terminals, Concessioning of the Major International Airports, Establishment of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Centre, Establishment of an Aviation Leasing Company, and Development of Aerotropolis (Airport Cities).

Others include the Establishment of an Aerospace University, Designation of four International Airports as Special Economic Zones, and the Upgrade of Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT).

Commending the federal government’s move, the group noted that the process which, it said, is part of the administration’s aviation roadmap launched in May 2016, is geared towards complete transformation of the sector, in terms of safety, infrastructure and economic viability.

“Since the launch of the aviation roadmap, the Ministry of Aviation has focused on implementation. In terms of infrastructure, the new Terminals of the Port Harcourt, Abuja and Kano International Airports, inherited from the previous administration, have been completed, while the new Lagos Terminal is very close to completion. Brand new runways were constructed at the Abuja and Enugu International Airports in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

“More than a dozen airports around the country have had Low Level Windshear Alert Systems (LLWAS) installed, to improve flight safety. Investigations revealed that the Sosoliso and ADC plane crashes of 2005 and 2006 respectively were caused by the absence of LLWAS in the airports.

He stated that the Lagos and Abuja Airports have had the Category 3 Instrument Landing System (ILS) installed – which provides the capability for landing safely and accurately in conditions of near-zero visibility, while another three Nigerian Airports have been scheduled to benefit this year.

“A significant portion of the investment into the aviation sector has been focused on resolving issues and bridging gaps inherited from previous administrations. One example is the payment of pensions owed to staff of the defunct Nigeria Airways.

“President Buhari approved that the backlog of almost twenty years be cleared, and has released funds to this effect. The reconstruction of the runways in Abuja and Enugu were also long overdue, but neglected by previous governments. Investments that should have been made over the decades are now finally being made.”

The group noted further that “under President Buhari’s watch, the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) has acquired several new training aircraft, and has been recognised globally by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.