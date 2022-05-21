President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), joined the faithful to observe Jummah prayers, at which prayers were said for the repose of the soul of the late President of UAE, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The President attended the Friday prayers at Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed The First Mosque.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, he was accompanied by members of the Nigerian delegation, who are on condolence and a congratulatory visit to the Middle East country, following the death of Sheikh Khalifa and the subsequent election of his successor, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a sermon titled: ‘‘Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the loss of the Nation’’, read at all the Friday Mosques across the country, the Chief Imam of the mosque, Sheikh Ali Alhamoudi, expressed gratitude to God for the life and legacies of the late President.

He described the late President as a forerunner in charitable works and humanitarian initiatives, saying, through his efforts numerous mosques and hospitals were built, schools and universities were founded, while cities and institutions were established.

‘’Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed (may Allah have mercy on him) was always close to the people with his excellent morals and character. He was well-known among them for his praiseworthy qualities in this regard, and our prophet said: ‘The dearest and the closest of you to me on the Day of Resurrection will be those who are the best in character.’

The Imam said Sheikh Khalifa promoted the principles of justice in the UAE, so that all within the country could live within it in peace and equality, regardless of their vreligions and nationalities.

On the new leadership, the Imam said Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was chosen by the Emirates and its rulers, its Sheikhs and its people, bearing the great trust of the nation and the great responsibility to lead the UAE towards global leadership.

Prayers were offered for the success of the new president, the Vice-President, the Crown Prince and his brothers, and the Rulers of the Emirates.