Buhari Not In Exile In London – Shehu

The media aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu has refuted reports suggesting that the former president sought refuge in London to escape the prevailing insecurity in his hometown of Daura, Katsina.

While criticizing the publication, Shehu asserted that the reporter in question failed to verify the facts before making such a sensational claim.

He highlighted that President Buhari is currently at home with his family in Daura, Katsina State, debunking the notion of an alleged exile.

Calling for accountability, Shehu urged BusinessDay to take appropriate action by considering the dismissal of the reporter responsible for the misleading article.

The former President’s aide emphasized that reliable news outlets like BusinessDay should exercise caution and ensure thorough verification of information before publishing.

Shehu further noted that if the newspaper had sought information from various sources, they would have come across reports confirming President Buhari’s return to Nigeria and his presence with his family.