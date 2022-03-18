President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country after spending two weeks in London for a medical vacation.

The President was received at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport on Friday night by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of FCT, Mallam Muhammed Musa Bello; Minister of Water Resources, Engr Sulieman Adamu, and other senior government officials.

His spokesman, Femi Adesina, explained that his early return to the country showed that all is well with the President.

He added that his presence will bring cohesion back to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which has been in disarray in the run-up to its national convention slated for March 26, 2022.

