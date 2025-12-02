The Umuahia Capital Development Authority has made laboratory testing of building materials before use mandatory as part of measures to prevent building collapses in the Abia State capital.

General manager of the authority, Kingsley Agomo stated this when new leaders of the Correspondents Chapel, of the state council of Nigeria Union of Journalists visited him in his office.

His words “Samples of such materials must be tested and verified in our laboratory before approval is granted for their use in line with the new narrative in the state.”

He said this become necessary following reports and observations that the use of substandard materials had been one of the significant causes of building collapse in the country.

Agomo stressed that averting building collapse is a collective responsibility and warned that the authority would deal accordingly with defaulters of the directive.

He commanded the state governor, Alex Otti for embarking on the ongoing transformations and beautification projects across the state, which he said cannot go unnoticed.

‎”He met a state lacking basic infrastructure. But, he vowed to bring back the legacy projects of the late premier of the defunct Eastern Region, Dr Michael Okpara.”

‎He lauded the new leaders under the chairmanship of Steve Oko, the state correspondent of Vanguard Newspaper and expressed appreciation to them for the visit.

‎He assured the chapel of the support and cooperation of the authority, adding that its doors are open for partnership with the general public for the development of the capital.

‎Speaking earlier, the chairman explained that they came to introduce themselves to the general manager and to explore areas of cooperation between the chapel and the authority.

‎Oko thanked the general manager for the ongoing development of the capital and charged him to always respond to the members’ inquiries to avoid misinforming the public about it.