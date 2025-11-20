Grammy-winning artiste Burna Boy has defended his action following a viral incident in Colorado where he ordered a couple out of his concert for allegedly sleeping during his performance.

A video from the show captured the moment the singer paused his performance to confront the duo.

“I see you over there with your girl sleeping. This is where you f*k off. Take her home. I am not doing any more songs until you take her home… Cannot be taking this fking p*s, bro. Hurry up,” he said, prompting the couple to exit the venue amid a mix of boos and cheers from the crowd.

The footage sparked widespread debate, which intensified after Burna Boy’s Instagram Live session, where he stated that he cared about people who buy his tickets.

“Did I tell you to be my fan? I am only looking for money. This period is a treacherous period,” he said.

In a series of now-deleted Instagram posts, Burna Boy expanded on his stance, insisting that there was a “long-time public agenda” against him.

He compared ejecting the fans to removing a disruptive passenger from a flight or a student being sent out of class.

The singer said he refused to be treated like mere entertainment, adding that he would “gladly be cancelled” if the world expects him to keep performing under disrespectful conditions.

He dismissed claims that he looked down on his fans, saying his controversial remark “I am only looking for money” was made in jest.

“I love who loves me and respect who respects me,” he insisted, adding that he has developed a mental barrier to keep public outrage from affecting him.

While maintaining that he acted on principle, Burna Boy offered a partial apology, acknowledging that he was not infallible.

“I sincerely apologizs if I’m wrong. I’m not always right, but I feel right about this… Anyway, I’m just human, so f**k me,” he wrote.

He also criticised the public for what he described as an eagerness to amplify his controversies while ignoring his positive contributions.

“They never post any of the good I do in this world, but they go wild and viral when they feel I’ve finally ‘f**ked up’.

“I’ve seen people who NEVER acknowledged my existence before now posting how ‘this is not cool’ or writing think pieces on me,” Burna Boy said.