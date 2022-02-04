Organised labour in Cross River State have threatened to down their tools should the state government failed to implement content of memorandum of understanding (MoU) it signed months ago with the unions.

The organised labour made up of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Joint Action Negotiating Council and their affiliates, urged the state government to implement the memorandum of understanding it signed with the unions before the strike was called off.

The unions issued the threat during brainstorming session with the Cross River State Head of Service, Mr Timothy Akwaji when the unions leaders paid courtesy visit to the head of service, yesterday, in Calabar.

The unions’ leaders threatened to call members out on strike if the state government failed to honour the agreement it entered into with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also called for reinstatement of 31 civil servants whose names were mistakenly omitted from government payroll causing the workers to languish in poverty and frustration.

Speaking on behalf of organised Labour, chairman of the NLC in Cross River State, Comrade Ben Ukpekpi said, “I am shocked when I discovered that these categories of persons were yet to be returned to service. 31 of them whose names were mistakenly remove from the payroll, in spite of these; they are still going to work. I wonder how they survive with this kind of situation?”

ADVERTISEMENT