The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), has expressed concern over the number of associations applying to register as medical laboratory science operators.

The registrar-general of CAC, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, in a statement said this when he received the registrar/chief executive officer (CEO) Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), Dr Tosan Erhabor in Abuja.

Abubakar said that in view of regulatory concerns, the commission had repeatedly declined such defective applications.

According to him, such applications are rather referred to obtain a no-objection from the Medical Laboratory Services Accreditation Agency.

He restated the commission’s resolve to continue to collaborate with sister regulatory agencies to ensure that due process was followed in all registration processes.

According to the CAC chief executive, adhering to due process will ensure sanity and engender overall growth of the Nigerian economy.

In that regard, the commission’s scribe said that it had granted several regulators access to its database, among others, for the purposes of due diligence.

Speaking earlier, the registrar of MLSCN, said the visit was to seek collaboration with CAC, as the association made efforts to digitise their processes.

Erhabor described the CAC as a veritable partner in the realisation of MLSCN’s objectives.

He applauded the reform initiatives of the Commission under the dynamic leadership of Abubakar.

Erhabor said MLSCN was established by Act 11 of 2003 to, among other things, regulate the practice of medical laboratory science in Nigeria.

He said that the council also determined the standard of knowledge and skills to be attained by persons seeking to become Medical Laboratory Scientists, Medical Laboratory Technicians, or Medical Laboratory Assistants.

According to him, the MLSCN also regulates the training of scientists, technicians, and assistants in any institution in Nigeria and gives periodic accreditation to institutions.