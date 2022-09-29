The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disowned a letter purportedly written by its national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, protesting the composition of the party’s presidential campaign council.

In the said letter which went viral on social media, Adamu was quoted to have said the 422-member list released last weekend by secretary of the campaign council, James Faleke, was not approved by the APC NWC and should be withdrawn.

But in a statement issued on Thursday by its national publicity decretary, Barrister Felix Morka, the APC said Adamu did not write such a letter, noting that the party was united.

Morka stated: “Our attention has been drawn to a ‘draft’ letter in circulation purportedly written by His Excellency, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of our great party, addressed to His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of our great party, expressing dissatisfaction over the recently released list of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“To be clear, the ‘draft’ letter did not emanate from the party. An unsigned letter that marks itself as a ‘draft’ cannot and should not be attributed to its purported author.

“The National Chairman of our party and our presidential candidate maintain cordial and effective communication channels, and enjoy full liberty of open and frank conversations on matters of interest to the party and our presidential campaign. As such, an unsigned ‘draft’ letter of the kind in circulation is patently unnecessary and of no qualitative value to engagement between the party and the PCC.

“We will not be distracted by the wishes and actions of detractors that wait gleefully but in vain for some kind of crisis to erupt between the Party and the PCC. We stand united, as a party, in our resolve and commitment to execute a focused and issue-driven campaign to persuade Nigerians to renew our mandate in next year’s general election.”