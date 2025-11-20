The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the deadly attack on Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku town, Ekiti local government area of Kwara State, describing it as a heartbreaking reminder of the escalating insecurity confronting Christian communities in Nigeria.

In a statement released on Thursday, the national leadership of CAN expressed sadness over the assault, which left some worshippers dead and an unspecified number abducted during a prayer service.

In the statement, signed by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, apex Christians group called on security agencies to move swiftly to rescue the abducted worshippers and to bring the perpetrators to justice, demanding swift government action, and warning against reprisal attacks.

“On behalf of the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, I express sadness over the violent attack on Christ Apostolic Church in Eruku, Kwara State, where worshippers were killed and several others abducted during a prayer service,” he said.

He emphasised the gravity of the attack on a place of worship, calling it a heartbreaking reminder of the growing insecurity facing Christian communities across the country.

The CAN President extended the body’s solidarity with the affected families and the Eruku community, stating, “Their pain is our collective pain, and their trauma is one that no community of faith should ever be forced to endure.”

According to the statement, the Eruku attack added to a pattern of repeated assaults on Christian populations in vulnerable regions.

The Christian association lamented that despite consistently raising the alarm, official responses have often dismissed fears of targeted violence, even as the frequency and intensity of these incidents continue to provoke legitimate national and global alarm.

He also stressed the need for a transparent and credible investigation, which would reveal the circumstances of the attack, identify security lapses, and restore public confidence.

While highlighting a critical need for long-term solutions, Okoh emphasised the urgent need for stronger protection of places of worship, especially in areas repeatedly exposed to violent threats.

The CAN President stated that the tragedy underscores the importance of a robust national security strategy capable of confronting terrorism and banditry to guarantee safety and dignity for all Nigerians, irrespective of their faith.

“This tragedy further highlights the importance of a long-term national security strategy capable of confronting terrorism, banditry and other forms of violent extremism in a way that guarantees safety and dignity for all Nigerians, irrespective of their faith.

“We appeal to religious, traditional and community leaders to help maintain calm and prevent any form of reprisal. Our collective focus must remain on justice, healing and peace, pursued through lawful and constructive means.

“We will continue to monitor developments closely and engage with authorities and partners to ensure that the victims of the Eruku attack receive justice and that Christian communities across Nigeria are better protected,” he stated.