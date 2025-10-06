The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has appealed to churches, parents and communities across the country to back the federal government’s ongoing measles-rubella vaccination campaign.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, hailed the initiative as a bold and transformative effort to protect Nigerian children from preventable diseases.

Okoh, during the flag-off ceremony of the Nationwide Integrated Measles-Rubella Vaccine Campaign on Monday in Abuja, commended the government’s commitment to reducing child mortality and enhancing the public health system.

“This campaign, which integrates measles-rubella, polio, anti-malaria, and neglected tropical diseases interventions, demonstrates the seriousness and commitment of the federal government and its partners in safeguarding the health and future of our children and communities,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of the measles-rubella vaccine being included in Nigeria’s national immunization schedule, the CAN president described it as “a major milestone in our public health journey and reflects a renewed dedication to ensuring that no child is left vulnerable to preventable illnesses.”

While recalling a previous meeting with the C-WINS and Measles-Rubella Coalition where CAN pledged its support for the nationwide campaign, he said, “We have fulfilled that promise by mobilising all five blocs of CAN in readiness for the mass rollout of this vaccine.

“As faith leaders, we recognise that the health of our people is central to national development. A healthy population is the foundation for productivity, innovation, and peace,” he said.

Okoh also commended Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her advocacy in championing the vaccination campaign.

He expressed gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and their development partners for their collaborative efforts, urging parents, caregivers, and church leaders nationwide to ensure that every eligible child receives the vaccine.

“We call on all parents, caregivers, and communities across Nigeria to take full advantage of this opportunity by ensuring that every child is vaccinated and protected. We also encourage our churches nationwide to actively support awareness and mobilisation efforts,” he said.

Okoh expressed hope that the campaign would lead to a healthier, stronger, and more prosperous Nigeria.