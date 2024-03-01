The Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Jamie Christoff, has emphasized the need to partner with the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) for mutual benefits with regards to migration management between the two countries.

The Canadian envoy stated this when he visited NiDCOM chairman/CEO, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa in Abuja, recently, a statement issued by Gabriel Odu, of the Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NIDCOM said.

“I understand the impact of large diaspora groups and their contributions in Canada. Nigeria diaspora is among our top 5 migrant groups and also a central pillar in Nigeria’s economy. It is important for us to help these Nigerians migrate regularly,” he said.

Christoff added that there is a need for the two to synergize and bridge the gap in expectations of Nigerians especially those going with the best intentions so as to showcase the best of Nigeria.

“This can be achieved through regular engagements with Nigerians, knowledge and information sharing on the right steps to regular migration and what to expect in Canada”, Christoff explained.

According to the Ambassador, together with his team, they are ready to support the commission with opportunities, time and expertise to achieve a better managed migration.

Chairman/CEO NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, while receiving the delegation, expressed her appreciation for the visit and the offer of partnerships revealing some on- going projects of the commission with the Nigerian Diasporas in Canada.

She recalled her experience in Canada when she met with the Nigerian groups and many positive developments that emerged from the engagements.

“This year, we will be hosting the Nigeria-Canadian Business Summit in Canada and also a Nigeria Day, to bring together this large diaspora group to navigate ways to make impact, both in the host country and back home”, she narrated.

Dabiri-Erewa reiterated that there are lots of opportunities both countries can leverage adding that the Commission, with the support of a Councillor in Canada, is working on a Canada Pull Factor as a pilot project to harmonise the data of Nigerians in Canada in line with the Diaspora Data Mapping Portal.